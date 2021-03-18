EU Targets Tax Crimes In Updated Bank Oversight AML Guide

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 1:57 PM GMT) -- Bank supervisors should engage with a broad range of authorities, include tax agencies, when examining the way lenders are complying with anti-money laundering rules, the European Banking Authority said Wednesday. The EBA launched a consultation into guidance on risk-based AML and counter-terrorism financing, or CFT, supervision, to update its 2016 guidance to bolster oversight of the European Union's financial systems. The proposed guidance fleshes out more details of steps supervisors can follow when assessing potential AML risks. It highlights the importance of working with other authorities locally, and also abroad, but this time lists specific examples of who supervisors should look...

