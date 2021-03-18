EU Watchdogs Set Out New Guidance On Green Disclosures

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 1:50 PM GMT) -- Europe's finance watchdogs have published draft guidelines for a new rulebook governing how much information companies must hand to investors about their environmental footprints, setting out what data they should disclose and how to present the figures. The group of regulators, known as the European Supervisory Authorities, have set out proposed new rules detailing what companies must include in their financial reports if they are to comply with its new regime encouraging greater transparency on environmental matters. The proposals, published on Wednesday, would require companies to disclose to investors exactly "how and to what extent" their portfolios are helping offset the...

