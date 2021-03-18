The Term: The Breyer Retirement Debate Heats Up

This Week
S2, E22: The Breyer Retirement
Debate Heats Up
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This week's episode begins with the Biden Department of Justice's latest move to distance itself from the legal positions of the Trump administration, this time abandoning the Trump DOJ's hardline stance on sentence reductions for those serving time in prison for low-level crack offenses.
Telling the court that the government no longer thinks such defendants are inegligble for sentence reductions, acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar has taken an aggressive approach in disavowing some of the legal positions that the prior administration took in the Supreme Court.
Next, Jimmy and Natalie dissect the public discourse surrounding Justice Breyer, the subject of a growing chorus of retirement calls from progressive activists, Democrats and liberal law professors. The hosts highlight two recent op-eds arguing over whether such demands are appropriate, and what the controversy says about the politicization of the high court in recent years.
