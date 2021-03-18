SFO Drops KBR Corruption Probe After Supreme Court Loss

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 2:55 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday that it has dropped its corruption investigation into KBR Inc. following a recent landmark ruling by Britain's highest court that blocked the agency's attempt to obtain documents held overseas by the U.S. engineering company. The decision ends the last strands of the SFO's four-year investigation into KBR's British subsidiaries, officers, employees and agents for suspected bribery and corruption offenses. The anti-graft agency had opened the probe as part of its investigation into Unaoil, the Monaco energy consultancy at the center of one of the world's biggest bribery scandals. The SFO said in a statement...

