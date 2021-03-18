4 Firms Advise On Pair Of $14.7B Energy Biz Deals

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- British gas and electricity provider National Grid and Pennsylvania-based utility PPL Corp. said Thursday they're swapping business units in a pair of deals collectively worth about $14.7 billion, excluding debt, with help from four law firms. PPL is selling its England and Wales-focused Western Power Distribution utility to National Grid PLC for £7.8 billion ($10.9 billion) to become an entirely U.S.-based energy company, according to its statement. Separately, PPL is buying Rhode Island-based The Narragansett Electric Co. from National Grid for $3.8 billion, it added. PPL is advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Ashurst, and National Grid is...

