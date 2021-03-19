Kelley Kronenberg Duo Named Insurance Defense Chairs

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Kelley Kronenberg has named a pair of Florida-based partners as the new chairs of its insurance defense practice. Jeffrey M. Wank and David S. Henry were named chairs of the first-party property insurance defense and general liability and third-party insurance defense groups on Tuesday after having spent around five years defending a variety of insurance clients in liability, property and other types of claim disputes. "This is an opportunity for not only the both of us but the firm to become one of the premier firms in each of the practice areas," Wank told Law360 on Thursday. Wank's practice focuses on...

