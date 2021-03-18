11th Circ. Says Boies Could've Kept PDVSA Bribery Suit Alive

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a bribery suit brought by a litigation trust on behalf of Venezuela's state-owned oil company but suggested it might have ruled differently had the trust's attorneys at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP brought up procedural objections on appeal. The appeals court affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the suit, brought by a litigation trust set up by Petroleos de Venezuela SA, because it violates New York's champerty law, which prohibits the assignment of claims for the primary purpose of bringing a lawsuit. But the Eleventh Circuit also said New York law treats champerty...

