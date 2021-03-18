Will 2021 Be The Year For Pot Banking Reform?

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers and advocates said Thursday that a shift in attitudes and confluence of events may make this the year that a bipartisan bill to broaden the cannabis industry's access to banks finally becomes law. The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act died in the Senate after sweeping through the House more than a year ago, but it's making a revival in a different political environment. Since the bill's last vote on the House floor, Democrats hungry for cannabis reform took control of both chambers, the cannabis industry was declared "essential" amid coronavirus shutdowns and some half-dozen new states legalized either medical...

