Trump-Era DOJ Atty Rejoins Jones Day As Gov't Reg Partner

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- David Morrell, a Trump-era government attorney who helped orchestrate a record $5 billion settlement with Facebook as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's consumer protection branch, has rejoined Jones Day LLP, the firm announced Thursday. Morrell, most recently deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ's federal programs branch, joins the firm's government regulation practice as a partner and is based in Washington, D.C. He will counsel Jones Day clients on international trade, national security, consumer protection, and health care-related investigations and litigation, the firm said. A firm spokesman confirmed Morrell's March 15 start date. In the federal programs unit post, Morrell...

