ITC Finds $2.4B Worth Of Illegal Seafood Imports

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission discovered that $2.4 billion of illegally sourced seafood was imported in the U.S. in 2019, costing the domestic industry an estimated $60.8 million, according to a report released Friday. The 468-page trade report was met with outcry from House Democrats, who called for a crackdown on foreign seafood obtained through illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing practices, including products obtained through forced labor or in violation of fishing management regulations. "Too much illegal seafood is currently making its way into the country, undermining our hardworking U.S. fishing industry and putting consumers at risk," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer,...

