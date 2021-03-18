Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Fair Shake' Law Firm Accuses Tech Co. Of Stealing Its Name

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A company that uses artificial intelligence to help consumers fight for compensation from big corporations is being accused by an environmental justice law firm of wrongfully choosing a name that was already spoken for in its line of business when the legal tech company rebranded itself last year.

Pittsburgh-based Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday that the Oakland, California-based company formerly known as Radvocate Inc. violated the firm's intellectual property rights when the company officially changed its name to FairShake Inc. in February 2020. The firm says the fact that its name is two words while...

