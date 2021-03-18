Crowell & Moring Joining Up With Kibbe & Orbe

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- International law firm Crowell & Moring LLP is making inroads in the financial services sector by combining with boutique firm Kibbe & Orbe LLP, the firm announced Thursday. The transaction is expected to close in April and add 24 attorneys to Crowell & Moring offices in three cities. Jennifer Grady, Kibbe & Orbe managing partner and chair of the firm's executive committee, will be part of Crowell & Moring's New York office. "The legal needs of our clients are evolving, particularly as a result of the growing complexity of investment strategies and structures, and the rapid adoption of new technologies developed...

