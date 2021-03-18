Justices Asked To Undo 'Dangerous' Patent Case Ruling

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Medtronic has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its challenge against a Federal Circuit decision that upheld the dismissal of its attempt to invalidate a doctor's surgical screw patents, calling the ruling "a walking contradiction." The company petitioned the high court to review the Federal Circuit's October ruling, which affirmed an Indiana federal judge's decision to dismiss the federal suit because of a contract case over the same patents in state court. Medtronic said the decision was not only incorrect but also "dangerous." Medtronic called the Federal Circuit's ruling "a walking contradiction," reasoning that while it rightly said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS