Drug Co. Owed Defense In Opioid Suits, Ohio Justices Told

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Prescription drug wholesaler Masters Pharmaceutical Inc. urged the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold a ruling that its insurer must pay its costs to defend a slew of suits accusing it of contributing to the opioid abuse epidemic by failing to report or reject suspicious orders. The wholesaler told the Ohio justices in a brief that a state appeals panel got it right last June when it overturned a trial court and directed insurer Acuity to fund Masters' defense of the underlying suits brought by cities and counties in West Virginia, Michigan and Nevada. The majority of those cases have...

