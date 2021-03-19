Cox Enterprises Shifts Atty To VP Of Corporate Law

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Cox Enterprises has shifted an associate general counsel from its corporate and strategic transactions sector to leading the conglomerate's new Center of Excellence for corporate law, the company has announced. As vice president and associate general counsel for corporate law, Deborah Lucy will provide legal support to Cox's tax, finance and treasury groups, while continuing to work on acquisitions and investments with the company's corporate development teams, Cox announced Thursday. The Center of Excellence will partner with division leaders in the company to promote business growth for the conglomerate — the parent of companies such as Cox Communications and Cox Automotive...

