US Settles With Ranch Owner Over Creek Damage For $360K

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Colorado cattle ranch has agreed to pay as much as $360,000 in penalties and for damages after making unauthorized dredge discharges to divert a stream and build a bridge, the U.S. government announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said they had reached a settlement with Diamond Peak Cattle Company LLC and Rancho Greco Limited LLC over the alleged discharges, which attracted claims of Clean Water Act and Federal Land Policy and Management Act violations last year. In addition to the payments, the agencies said that the companies have agreed to pay for measures...

