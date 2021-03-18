HighPoint Wins Ch. 11 Confirmation In Less Than A Week

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas production company HighPoint Resources received approval for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan in Delaware on Thursday, clearing the way for its combination with Bonanza Creek Energy less than a week after it filed for bankruptcy. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Joshua A. Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said that since filing its petition late Sunday, the company had worked hard to resolve outstanding objections from the Office of the U.S. Trustee, the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to make the plan fully consensual. Language in the confirmation order and...

