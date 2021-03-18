Ind. High Court Revives Oil Co.'s Ransomware Coverage Bid

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday revived an oil company's lawsuit seeking to force its insurer to cover bitcoin ransom payments it made to a hacker, becoming the first state high court to weigh in on whether crime insurance covers ransomware attacks. The Supreme Court reversed a trial court's ruling in favor of Continental Western Insurance Co. but upheld its denial of G&G Oil Co.'s bid for summary judgment. The justices remanded the case to the lower court, holding that further fact-finding is necessary on how the hacking scheme was carried out. "Although we find that G&G Oil's losses resulted directly...

