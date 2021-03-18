Big Four Could Face Challenge As UK Plans Audit Reform

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The U.K. government outlined the biggest overhaul to the country's accounting sector in a generation Thursday, but experts questioned whether efforts to limit the Big Four's dominance would entice many challengers amid growing scrutiny of big corporate collapses. The long-awaited reforms will mean that the largest British companies will need to use smaller "challenger" companies to audit a portion of their accounts, rather than just relying on the four giants that have long dominated the accounting market. The government hopes the measures will lead to a "watering down" of the market share of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and KPMG, collectively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS