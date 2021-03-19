The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage.
The members of Law360's 2021 Access to Justice Editorial Advisory Board are:
Susan Baker Manning, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP
Susan Baker Manning is the firm's senior pro bono trial lawyer. She leads large impact litigation matters in support of at-risk individuals and underrepresented groups. Susan also expands the firm's long-standing commitment to civil liberties work across numerous issues and deepens and forms new relationships with clients and partner organizations.
Katie Bennett, Robins Kaplan LLP
Katie Bennett is a partner with Robins Kaplan LLP. She is a civil trial lawyer who focuses her practice on the prosecution of federal civil rights matters, including jail suicides, police shootings and excessive force cases, as well as personal injury actions where individuals have suffered serious injury or death.
Lisa Dewey, DLA Piper
As DLA Piper's full-time pro bono partner and director of New Perimeter, Lisa cultivates the firm's strategic thinking on pro bono. She works extensively with the firm's clients as well as with legal aid providers, nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations to develop and deliver collaborative and signature pro bono projects.
Susan M. Finegan, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC
Appointed Mintz's first pro bono partner in 2007, member and chair of the firm's pro bono committee Sue Finegan has held a unique role at the firm for more than a decade. She is lead counsel on high-profile pro bono litigation matters and manages the firm's national pro bono efforts.
Julie Grohovsky, Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC
Partner Julie Grohovsky uses her experience as a federal prosecutor to represent crime victims in criminal, civil and Title IX proceedings, as well as whistleblowers bringing qui tam cases under the False Claims Act. She helps crime victims understand their rights in the legal process and advocates for them throughout.
Caroline J. Heller, Greenberg Traurig LLP
Caroline J. Heller is a litigation shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's New York Office, chair of the firm's global pro bono program and the New York office pro bono coordinator. Caroline is an integral member of the firm's Justice Initiative and is the host of its pro bono podcast, "Good in Practice."
Dr. Howard Henderson, Center for Justice Research
Howard Henderson is the founding director of the Center for Justice Research and professor of justice administration at the Barbara Jordan – Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University. He is also a nonresident senior fellow of governance studies at the Brookings Institution and an advisory board member of the Vera Institute's Rural Jail Research Policy Network.
Greg McConnell, Winston & Strawn LLP
Greg oversees Winston's firmwide pro bono practice, including the development of pro bono initiatives, projects and client relationships. He is nationally recognized for his leadership in the effective development of pro bono delivery models and systems and has participated in numerous federal and state initiatives to increase pro bono services.
Tamara Serwer Caldas, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
Tamara Serwer Caldas is the pro bono partner at Kilpatrick. She is on the board of directors for the Association of Pro Bono Counsel and the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance. She has previously worked at the Atlanta Volunteers Lawyers Foundation and the Southern Center for Human Rights.
Angie Zimmern, McGuireWoods LLP
As McGuireWoods' pro bono director, counsel Angie Zimmern helps devise and execute the firm's most successful pro bono initiatives, recognized nationally for innovation and impact. She develops pro bono partnerships with corporations and nonprofits to support underserved populations local to the firm's offices across the nation.