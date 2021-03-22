Chancery Names Amicus For Bid To Revamp Defunct Co.

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Citing concerns that abandoned zombie corporations could be revived to carry new companies over some federal securities law hurdles, a Delaware vice chancellor has appointed an amicus curiae to sound out federal regulators on the risks posed in one such case. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster directed the appointment for Forum Mobile LLC in the face of a string of suits filed last year to appoint a custodians for idle companies. The businesses still have live federal securities identification numbers despite inactivity, penny-stock status, overdue reports, taxes in arrears and other proof-of-life failures. The vice chancellor identified 10 other cases that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS