SEC Gets Asset Freeze In $3.2M 'Sham' Bottling Co. Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has granted the Securities and Exchange Commission's request for a freeze on a business owner's assets so he can't go on misappropriating investors' money after he raised $3.2 million for a bottling business that allegedly did no bottling and spent much of the money on himself. The SEC announced Thursday that a judge had ordered the business owner to stop handling investors' money after the SEC had presented evidence that Colorado resident Tra Jay Scarlett and businesses he controlled used investor funds for a down payment on a house and other personal expenses, and misappropriated at least...

