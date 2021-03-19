Law360 (March 19, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Banking Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Banking Editorial Advisory Board are: Anthony Alexis, Goodwin Procter LLP Tony Alexis is a partner in Goodwin's financial industry litigation practice and serves as the head of the firm's consumer financial services enforcement practice. Prior to joining Goodwin in 2017, he served as assistant director and head of the Office of Enforcement at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Matthew Bisanz, Mayer Brown LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS