MPs To Probe Gov't Role In Miners' Pension Scheme

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 3:44 PM GMT) -- The government's role and its entitlement regarding a mine workers' pension scheme will be scrutinized by parliamentarians amid concerns that the state has received more than £4 billion (£5.6 billion) but has not honored its commitments to distribute the funds. The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, or BEIS, Committee on Thursday said it has launched an inquiry and is calling for evidence about the scheme that was set up for workers at British Coal, which was privatized in 1994. The evidence session, which will be held on Tuesday, will hear from trustees from the scheme as well as from the general...

