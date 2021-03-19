Watchdog Tells Property Cos. To Drop Unfair Contract Terms

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 1:56 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog has told house builders Countryside Properties and Taylor Wimpey to remove unfair contract terms that force leaseholders to pay ground rent that doubles every 10 years, which often put mortgages out of reach for consumers. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it has written to Countryside Properties PLC and Taylor Wimpey PLC to raise concerns that they are breaking consumer protection law by writing terms that double ground rent every 10 or 15 years. Leaseholders, who own properties on a lease, pay ground rent to freeholders, who own them outright. The CMA said it found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS