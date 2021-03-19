Most Savers Want Openness On Enviro Pensions, Aviva Says

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 2:58 PM GMT) -- An estimated 63% of people who have pensions, investments and savings believe financial companies should be more transparent about environmental issues when it comes to where their money is invested, according to a study by insurance giant Aviva PLC. The research, conducted for the insurer by pollster Ipsos MORI with a survey of 1,498 adults in December 2020, also found that 55% of them don't know where their pension is being invested, Aviva said. Also revealed was that 7 out of 10 of those surveyed said they just want the highest return on their investment, according to Aviva's report, published on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS