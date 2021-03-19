Prosecutors Can Recover £1.4M From Illegal Money Sender

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 3:24 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors can recover £1.4 million ($1.9 million) allegedly laundered by an illegal money sender through his unlicensed business, a London judge said Friday, ruling that cash he obtained from Chinese expats in the U.K. was earned through criminal conduct. Judge Joanna Korner said in a ruling at Southwark Crown Court that funds obtained by Shunjian Jiang through his unregistered money service business — an organization that transfers money, cashes checks and converts currencies — amounted to criminal property and is recoverable. At a December confiscation hearing, lawyers for Shunjian argued a confiscation order would be disproportionate because there is no evidence...

