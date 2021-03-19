Justices Told Single Use Of N-Word Must Count As Race Bias

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A coalition of civil rights groups, law school professors and other scholars urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a Black former hospital worker's race bias suit, arguing that even a single use of the N-word "annihilates the well-being" of its target and constitutes discrimination. The scholars' Thursday amicus brief said that there's a circuit split the high court needs to resolve when it comes to whether a single utterance or minimal exposure to the slur creates a hostile work environment under Title VII. The brief underpins former Parkland Memorial Hospital operating room aide Robert Collier's arguments that the Fifth...

