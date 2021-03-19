8 Questions For NARUC President Paul Kjellander

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- State utility regulators must be proactive as they grapple with the ongoing and inevitable low-carbon transition of the U.S. power system, boosting cooperation with both neighboring states and the federal government, Paul Kjellander, president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, told Law360 in an exclusive interview. NARUC President Paul Kjellander Kjellander, the president of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, is serving a one-year term as president of NARUC, the umbrella advocacy group for state utility regulators. He touched on a wide variety of power policy issues, including how state energy policy differences shouldn't blunt regional collaboration, how climate change factors...

