'Phantom Quote' Hangs Over Fox Rothschild Cleanup Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP accused its former clients on Friday in New Jersey state court of fabricating a quote from an appellate opinion as they fight the firm's bid to toss their malpractice suit over claims it left them responsible for environmental cleanup costs at a contaminated site, though their attorney later attributed the mistake to a note-taking error. During a phone hearing on the dismissal motion from Fox Rothschild and a former firm lawyer, their attorney, Brian J. Molloy of Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA, said an opposition brief from former clients Richard F. Thiel, Lawrence J. Thiel and Boyd B....

