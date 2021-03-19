FCA Extends Relaxation Of Portfolio Price Drop Warnings

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 6:40 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdog said on Friday that it has extended temporary relief to investment managers on depreciation notices until the end of 2021, meaning clients won't have to be warned if the price of their portfolios drops by 10% or more. The Financial Conduct Authority said that investment advisers and platform providers will not have to send so-called depreciation notifications to retail customers, which are less-experienced, as it consults on changes to the rules. The requirement forms part of the European Union's updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, which came in force in 2018. It forces portfolio managers to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS