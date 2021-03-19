NY Judge Resigns After Alleged Threats Against Ex-Girlfriend

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A New York municipal judge has resigned while under investigation for text messages that allegedly included threats about a former girlfriend and improper communications with a defendant, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct said Friday. Mark A. DiVietro, who is not an attorney, had served as a justice of the Owasco Town Court in Cayuga County, located in upstate New York, since 2011. He resigned from the position on March 15 instead of facing a formal removal proceeding. The commission said that it is closing its investigation under an agreement that DiVietro will not seek or accept a judicial...

