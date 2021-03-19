Willkie Pays Special Bonuses After 2020 Boom

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP will pay its associates special bonuses following good financial performance in 2020, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Friday. The firm, which reported $986 million in gross revenue and over $3.5 million in profits per equity partner in fiscal year 2020, told associates it would dole out bonuses ranging from $7,500 to $40,000, based on seniority. "Despite the many challenges in the current environment, the firm had a very strong finish to 2020," firm leadership told associates in an email published by legal blog Above The Law. "Furthermore, the activity levels that we saw most...

