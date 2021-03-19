Mallinckrodt Investor Can't Call Meeting To Replace Board

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday granted drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC's request for a temporary restraining order to prevent a dissenting investor from calling a shareholder meeting that the company said would seriously disrupt its Chapter 11 case. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said while he appreciated investor Anthony Parker's "impassioned" arguments that Mallinckrodt's shareholders should vote out its management and change course in its Chapter 11, this would cause "immediate and irreparable harm" to the bankruptcy estate. "I cannot imagine anything that would destroy the debtor's efforts more," he said. The Ireland-based drugmaker and 65 affiliates filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS