Union Asks DC Circ. To Review NLRB Browning-Ferris Denial

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local has asked the D.C. Circuit to review a National Labor Relations Board ruling affirming that Browning-Ferris Industries doesn't jointly employ workers at its California recycling plant, another turn in the lengthy litigation that the board previously used to revamp its joint employer test. In a petition for review filed Thursday, Teamsters Local 350 asked the appeals court to review the NLRB's February order declining to reconsider a July ruling that said BFI was not obligated to bargain with the union as a joint employer. Local 350 represents workers placed at the recycling facility by a staffing agency. The case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS