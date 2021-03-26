IP Hires: Orrick, Desmarais, Greenberg Traurig, Gordon Rees

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:23 AM EDT) -- Orrick has added intellectual property pros from Morgan Lewis and Davis Polk, while Desmarais nabbed a trio from Troutman Pepper, Greenberg Traurig poached a Jones Day partner and Gordon Rees hired a Wilson Elser partner. Here's what you need to know about these new hires. Orrick Gargi Talukder Daniel Forester Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has brought on an attorney from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to lead its practice for patent strategy and prosecution in the life sciences sector. Gargi Talukder had previously been head of Morgan Lewis' San Francisco intellectual property group, and at Orrick, she will also work in San Francisco as a partner. She has...

