Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Bankruptcy Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Bankruptcy Editorial Advisory Board are: ​​​​​​Ana Alfonso, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Ana Alfonso is a partner in the business reorganization and restructuring practice of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. She is a creditor's rights advocate known best for representing agents, lender groups and bilateral credit providers in bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings. She worked on numerous oil and gas industry credits in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS