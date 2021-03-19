EEOC Staffer Ordered To Rework Sexual Harassment Case

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An investigator for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Miami will have to retool his case alleging his boss sexually harassed and stalked him after a Florida federal judge found Friday that all his claims overlapped. Mario Hernandez, who has been an investigator with the agency for more than a decade, is one of three male EEOC staffers in the Miami office who sued last year alleging enforcement supervisor Katherine Gonzalez subjected them to aggressive, unwanted sexual overtures and retaliated against them when they rejected her advances. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno sent Hernandez back to the drawing board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS