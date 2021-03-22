Food Distributor Found Liable For Failure To Pay OT Wages

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A mid-Atlantic region food distributor failed to pay three current and former sales representatives overtime pay after claiming they fit a carveout to labor law requirements, a Maryland federal court ruled following a bench trial. In a memorandum opinion and order Friday, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said the employees did not fit the outside sales exemption to the Fair Labor Standards Act, so EMD Sales Inc. and its CEO were jointly and severally liable for failing to pay overtime wages. "Although defendants established by clear and convincing evidence that plaintiffs make sales at independent stores, defendants do not carry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS