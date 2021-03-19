Cybercriminals Sentenced For Roles In $568M Fraud Forum

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Two foreign nationals have been sentenced for their roles in the Infraud Organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday, describing it as a global online hub for illicit sales of personal information that cost consumers and banks upwards of $568 million. The DOJ said Sergey Medvedev, 33, of Russia was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Marko Leopard, 31, of North Macedonia received a five-year sentence. Prosecutors said the online forum, whose slogan is "In Fraud We Trust," facilitated sales of personal and credit card information and compromised logins for accounts at financial institutions including HSBC and PayPal, among...

