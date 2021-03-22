Hemp Processor Says CBP Illegally Seized Shipment

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- An Oregon-based hemp processor has filed suit against U.S. Customs and Border Protection in North Carolina federal court, accusing the agency of seizing thousands of pounds of legal hemp and determining that it was contraband "in a cloak of secrecy and shadows." In a complaint filed Friday, We CBD LLC said CBP seized the hemp shipment as it passed through Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on its way to a buyer in Zurich, Switzerland, in early November. According to We CBD, a North Carolina highway patrolman was called in to run a field test on its product as the...

