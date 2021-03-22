Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Cannabis Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Cannabis Editorial Advisory Board are: ​​​​​​Michael L. Akavan, Cronos Group Inc. Michael Akavan is head of litigation at Cronos Group Inc., a global cannabinoid company. He was previously in the litigation group at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. He graduated from Cornell University and University of Virginia School of Law, and clerked on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey....

