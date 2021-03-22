Swiss Chief Financial Regulator Moving To Germany's BaFin

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 1:04 PM GMT) -- The head of Switzerland's financial watchdog is stepping down to assume charge of its crisis-hit German counterpart BaFin, currently under scrutiny for a series of regulator lapses linked to high-profile finance scandals. Mark Branson, shown here in June 2016, is stepping down from his role as CEO of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority to become president of BaFin, the German regulator said Monday. (Michele Limina/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The German regulator said on Monday that Mark Branson is stepping down as chief executive officer of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, to take on a role as president of...

