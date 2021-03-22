Novartis Names Longtime AbbVie Atty As CLO

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Novartis AG said Monday it has recruited a deputy general counsel from AbbVie to serve as its new chief legal officer starting later this spring. Karen Hale, who will be based in the pharmaceutical giant's headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, will replace Shannon Thyme Klinger, who recently left Novartis and is set to join Moderna Inc. in June. "I am excited to join Novartis, a company dedicated to addressing some of society's most challenging health care conditions using innovative science and technology," Hale said in a statement. "As a member of the [Novartis executive committee], I look forward to contributing to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS