1st Black Chief Judge To Lead Southern District Of Indiana

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt has been elevated to serve as chief judge of the Southern District of Indiana, the first Black person to serve in the role, the court announced on Monday. Chief Judge Pratt, 61, is the court's 10th chief judge. She succeeds U.S. District Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson, who will continue to serve as a judge for the court, according to the announcement. Chief Judge Pratt also made history when she was appointed as a federal judge in June 2010, becoming the first Black person to serve as a federal judge in Indiana, according to the announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS