High Court Won't Hear Generic MS Drug Patent Challenge

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the Federal Circuit's decision not to let Argentum Pharmaceuticals appeal its failed attempt to challenge a Novartis patent, unmoved by arguments that the drugmaker stands to lose just as much as its development partner does. Argentum's petition for a writ of certiorari argued that it had standing to appeal the Federal Circuit's ruling even though its partner, KVK-Tech Inc., is the one manufacturing the generic drug and submitting the regulatory approval forms. Argentum said that if the patent for Novartis' multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya is upheld, then its own version of the...

