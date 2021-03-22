Local Fears Don't Justify Halting Hawaii Beer Deal, DOJ Says

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged a federal court to disregard objections by Hawaii's attorney general and the Maui Brewing Co. over the agency's decision to sign off on Anheuser-Busch's proposed $220 million plan to fully acquire Craft Brew Alliance. In public comments solicited by a Missouri federal court, Hawaii's top legal officer and the brewer specifically took issue with the divestiture plan the agency cleared last September, which was designed to assuage U.S. competition concerns, according to the DOJ's March 17 response brief. The divestiture calls for the sale of CBA's Kona Brewing Co. to investment firm PV Brewing Partners, and...

