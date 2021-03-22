Davis Polk Sets Associate Bonuses To A New High

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, one of the very first BigLaw firms to offer fall bonuses last year, announced Monday that it will pay spring and fall bonuses to its U.S. associates and counsel, raising the bonuses scale up to $64,000. Davis Polk will hand out a special fall bonus on Sept. 30 that matches its 2020 amount, ranging from $7,500 to $40,000 based on seniority, managing partner Neil Barr said in an internal memo obtained by Law360. Additionally, "in light of the continued strong activity levels" the firm has seen at the start of this year, Davis Polk will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS