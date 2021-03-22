Former US Attorney Joins Jones Day In Pittsburgh

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A former United States attorney has returned to Jones Day to join its white collar practice in the Pittsburgh office, the firm announced on Monday. Scott W. Brady, who resigned as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania in February, joins Jones Day's Pittsburgh team as a partner in its investigations and white collar defense practice. He will start the new role in early April, the firm said in its announcement. "Scott has deep roots in our state and a wealth of experience working on the kinds of investigations and white collar crime matters that are important to clients,"...

