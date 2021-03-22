Chief District Judge Jarvey Of Iowa To Retire Next Year

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Chief U.S. District Judge John A. Jarvey of Iowa will step down next spring, according to a notice from the federal judiciary, adding to a long list of newly open seats. Judge Jarvey, 64, will not be taking senior status, as many others have done since the White House administration change, but will retire from the bench. A Minnesota native and graduate of Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa, Judge Jarvey was a magistrate judge in the Northern District of Iowa for two decades before being nominated in 2007 to the district judge position by President George W. Bush....

